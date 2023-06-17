15-year-old killed, second teen seriously injured in Garfield Park shooting

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in which a 15-year-old boy was killed and a second teen was seriously injured late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Homan, two teens, a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, were both struck by gunfire, according to authorities. The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other teen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was initially reported to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate late Saturday.