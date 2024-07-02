Chicago weather: Waves of showers, storms in forecast for 4th of July week

Despite a string of dry and cool days, more humidity along with the the chance for showers and storms was back in the forecast for the Chicago area Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Some sprinkles may fall in areas to the north Tuesday morning, NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said. At beaches in the northern suburbs Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions, with waves of up to five feet.

By Tuesday afternoon, rain and storm chances will begin to increase.

"We can't rule out the possibility of a straw shower or thunderstorm," Sack said, of Tuesday afternoon.

By around 9 p.m., rain chances were expected to ramp up, Sack said. According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance for showers and storms Tuesday evening was along the I-39 corridor.

Isolated showers (mainly north of I-88) this morning will give way to a seasonably warm and breezy afternoon. Additional storms are possible tonight with periodic chances for showers and storms through Friday, but many dry hours are expected as well. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/QaBCFcHIl4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 2, 2024

Rain was expected to last overnight, but move out by the Wednesday morning commute, Sack said.

Temperatures Tuesday were expected to rise, with more humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

"Those 70-degree days we had the last couple days are done," Sack said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The warmth is expected to continue Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, Sack added, noting that dew points could make things feel more like the 90s.

More chances for rain and scattered storms move in for the 4th of July Thursday, Sack said, following by another possibility of wet weather Friday.

As the holiday week continues, temperatures were expected to remain in the 80s, Sack said.