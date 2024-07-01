Strong-to-severe storms possible in Chicago area Tuesday, Fourth of July could also see rain

Editor's Note: Our latest weather story for Tuesday, July 2 can be found here. Our original story continues below.

The Chicago area is going to see a few different chances at showers and thunderstorms in the days ahead, but could wet weather spoil the Fourth of July party?

The first round will get to the area well before Thursday, with showers and storms expected to arrive in several waves on Tuesday. The first wave will occur during the morning rush hour, but will likely focus its impact on Chicago’s northern suburbs, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Skies should clear at least for a time on Tuesday, with high temperatures rising into the mid-80s as winds shift out of the south, according to forecast models.

The main event Tuesday will occur in the late evening hours, as showers and thunderstorms will once again push through. This time, strong-to-severe thunderstorms could spread out over the area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

Yet another round of rain could occur early Wednesday morning as more showers and storms develop, but that precipitation will likely clear out before daybreak, paving the way for a clear day midweek.

High temperatures will be even warmer, rising into the mid-to-upper 80s across the region, with some areas potentially even seeing 90-degree readings.

On Thursday, showers and storms could once again impact the Chicago area, but the timing and the areas that could be impacted remain unclear. The impact on fireworks displays on the Fourth of July remains to be seen, and model guidance will become clearer as the day approaches.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday, remaining around their seasonal averages in the low-to-mid 80s.

Friday could see more showers in the area, but they will likely clear out by the time the weekend rolls around, with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race potentially taking place under partly-to-mostly sunny skies in Grant Park, a far cry from the rain-soaked chaos of the 2023 edition of the event.

Highs are expected to once again reach into the low-to-mid 80s through the weekend, with low temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the evolving Fourth of July forecast, as well as for any weather alerts that spawn during Tuesday’s storms.