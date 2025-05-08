Lake Michigan

Video captures rescue of dog from Lake Michigan on Far South Side

The rescue occurred near 98th Street in Calumet Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog was rescued Wednesday afternoon from Lake Michigan on Chicago's Far South Side, video from NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed.

First responders were called during rush hour to the shore of Lake Michigan in Calumet Park near 98th Street for calls of a dog stuck in the lake.

Video showed the dog stuck on a rock in the water, with firefighters using ladders to move the dog back to the shoreline.

It is unknown how the dog ended up in the water or if the dog has an owner.

There was no further information available.

