Although the official start to summer is only 10 days away, the Chicago area will see an unseasonably cool day and a high swim risk at Lake Michigan Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, a cold front Monday will lead to breezy conditions and "cooler than average" temperatures, with highs along the lakefront only reaching into the low 60s. Further inland, temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the low 70s, Roman added.

Despite the cool temperatures, skies Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, Roman said. However, a beach hazards statement was in effect for Lake Michigan at all Chicago area beaches due to strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Dangerous swimming conditions will continue through tonight due to high waves of 4 to 8 feet and life threatening currents. If you are visiting southern Lake Michigan beaches today, stay dry when waves are high! Conditions begin to improve by Tuesday morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pgw3wjJuku — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 10, 2024

According to the NWS, a "high swim risk" was in effect through Monday night at beaches in Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and Northern LaPorte Counties in Indiana, with waves between four to eight feet possible and "life threatening currents" expected.

"Stay out of Lake Michigan," Roman said. "It's not an ideal beach day anyway," Roman added, noting water temperatures Monday morning measured at 62 degrees, with winds up to 30 miles per hour possible.

According to the Chicago Park District, swimming was listed as "prohibited" at all beaches Monday.

Mostly dry conditions were also expected Tuesday, Roman said, along with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Even hotter temperatures will move in mid-week, Roman said, with highs in the mid-80s Wednesday, followed by a predicted high of 90 degrees Thursday. Temperatures were expected to remain in the 80s through the weekend, Roman said.

According to Roman, the next best chance of rain comes Thursday evening.