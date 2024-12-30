A dense fog advisory was issued for parts of Northern Illinois Monday morning, with some parts of the Chicago area expected to see sharply reduced visibility.

According to the National Weather Service, DeKalb, Boone, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Kane and McHenry counties were all under a dense fog advisory through 12 p.m. Monday.

"Highest chance for dense fog are near/west of the Fox Valley and points southwest," the National Weather Service said. There, visibility could drop below a quarter-mile at times.

"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," the NWS warned. "Drive slower and use low-beam headlights."

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott, Monday will also be a mostly cloudy day, with highs in the low 40s. The next chance of rain comes overnight, Scott said, with better chances for rain showers to the south and west.

By Tuesday afternoon, another round of scattered precipitation could come, Scott said, in the form of a snow-rain mix. On New Year's Day, lingering flurries could remain, with light snow showers possible, Scott said.

Temperatures Tuesday were expected to remain mild, with highs in the upper 30s, with around 32 degrees expected on New Year's Eve night, when the clock strikes midnight.

After that, comes the cold, Scott said.

By Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 20s, Scott said, with temperatures expected to go lower as 2025 begins. By mid-next week, temperatures will be in the teens, Scott said.