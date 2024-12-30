Drivers could be in for a tricky morning commute come Monday, with fog possible across a large swath of the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, areas of locally dense fog are a possibility, with visibility below one quarter of a mile, beginning Sunday night and potentially lingering through Monday morning. The greatest chances for dense fog are near/west of the Fox Valley and in southwest suburban communities, the NWS stated on social media.

Those out driving late Sunday or early Monday should turn on low-beam headlights when approaching fog, drive slowly and keep your distance from other vehicles, according to the NWS.

The daytime hours on Monday will mainly bring cloudy skies, although a break from the cloud cover will be possible here and there - as temperatures hover in the high 30s to low 40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Cloudy conditions will be followed by a round of precipitation late Monday through Tuesday, along with high temperatures in the low 40s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Then, a marked change in weather will arrive prior to the New Year; a mix of snow and rain is possible on Tuesday ahead of an expected plunge in high temperatures to the low 30s. As we ring in 2025, temperatures will sit around the freezing mark, while the potential for snow showers and a few flurries slides on out.

We'll have to deal with the cold for a while after that - as temperatures continuing sliding on down slowly - into the low 20s - through Saturday, meteorologists said.