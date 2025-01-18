Chicago TikToker weighs in on potential app ban

Social media users are taking advantage of what could be their last days of scrolling on TikTok as a potential ban looms.

The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law banning TikTok beginning Sunday.

"It’s going to be sad for me because I’m going to lose a lot of my friends on there," Abu Bakar, a Chicago social media user, said. "I like the app, I post videos all the time."

For some, TikTok is an escape from reality. For others, it changed the trajectory of their life.

“Right now I am a content creator," Lisaura Lara told NBC Chicago. “It’s an honor for me.”

Lara is a beauty and confidence TikTok creator living in Chicago. She first downloaded the app when she lived in her home country, the Dominican Republic.

Little did she know one of her posts would go viral and change her life.

“I made this video saying, How do you smell good from head to toe,'" she said. “It got viral! I was selling a lot, my own products, and other products."

She continued to create popular videos on the app, telling people which products she used for personal hygiene, and how to make your clothes and home smell its best.

Her account took off right as she was in the middle of applying for a special Visa to come to the United States as an artist and for digital marketing.

“I was in the middle of the process and my video got viral and they were asking for evidence," she said. "And we used that as evidence, and it was the perfect thing. They’re like, 'Ok, you’re done. You’re part of us now!'”

It was the opportunity that turned the key, and with that she moved to the U.S. to pursue her dream.

“It’s an honor for me because I helped small businesses to go viral with me," she said.

She's since created hundreds of wellness videos, selling her products, and helping other small businesses sell theirs along the way. Now, she's holding on to hope that TikTok will somehow stick around.

But if it doesn't, she's willing to push forward and start again.

"You need to be open to start from scratch. I’ve done that for myself already, and if I need to do it again you know what? I’ll do it," she said.