Chicago priest avoids being shot while interrupting catalytic converter thieves

On Monday morning, a priest heard what sounded like a saw outside the Jesuit Residence in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

At around 6 a.m., Rev. Jeremiah Lynch S.J., a 74-year-old Jesuit priest, opened the door to see what was happening and observed two people stealing catalytic converters from cars in the parking lot, according to a spokesperson from St. Ignatius College Prep.

"He said, 'Hey what are you doing?' and the person in the lot responded by firing three shots," said St. Ignatius College Prep's communication director, Kristyn Hartman.

The bullet holes riddled the door.

Thankfully, Lynch made it out with just a scrape to his head.

As of Monday night, it was unclear whether he sustained a graze wound from a bullet or was injured by a fragment from the door.

“By the grace of God, he’s here," Hartman said. "It’s sad, it's disappointing. I know Father Lynch. He’s a lovely human being who dedicates his life to faith, love, service and leadership."

Aside from his work at St. Ignatius College Prep, Lynch is also a chaplain at the Cook County Jail, where he shares the word of God with those in custody.

"Father Lynch serves this community and serves it beautifully and with his heart," Hartman said.

The school communications director said she cannot understand how people could disregard someone's life for material items.

"It's valuing something as silly as a catalytic converter over a human life," Hartman said. "It’s a sad day in the city of Chicago or any American city when a young person places more value on a catalytic converter than a human life.”

Chicago police hadn't made any arrests as of Monday night and had yet to provide a description of those involved.

At least one car in the parking lot appeared to have a severed pipe on Monday.

Lynch was not available to talk to reporters, but did tell Hartman he was praying for the individuals who shot him.