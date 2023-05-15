Watch Brandon Johnson be Sworn in as Chicago's Mayor Live Here

Ticket or no ticket, viewers will be able to watch live as Brandon Johnson is sworn in as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday morning.

Johnson's inauguration ceremony will be streamed live on NBC Chicago and on air and there will be multiple ways to catch the festivities wherever you are.

Johnson, who defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 mayoral runoff, will take his oath of office during a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena.

The ceremony will also feature the swearing-in of Chicago's City Council, as well as City Clerk Anna Valencia and Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Tickets were already distributed for the event, but for those not going in person, here’s how you can watch the full event.

10 a.m.

Beginning a half-hour before the ceremony, live coverage will kick off on NBC Chicago, with Allison Rosati and Stefan Holt anchoring that coverage. This coverage will air live on television and can be streamed in the player above and on NBC Chicago's 24/7 news stream.

10:30 a.m.

The ceremony’s scheduled start time is 10:30 a.m., with the festivities also being televised on NBC Chicago.

If you aren’t able to get to a television, don’t fret. The ceremony will also be streamed on NBC Chicago’s app, and on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News service, which can be found on a variety of OTT platforms.

More information on how to access that stream can be found here, as can links to the Apple Store and Google Play for mobile devices.

NBC Chicago’s team of reporters will be inside and outside of the arena for the big day, and coverage will continue through the afternoon as Johnson welcomes the public to City Hall for an open house at 2 p.m.

He will also preside over his first meeting of the Chicago City Council.

More information can be found on the mayor-elect’s website.

