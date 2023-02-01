24/7 Chicago News Stream: Watch NBC 5 Free Wherever You Are

We're making it easier than ever to stream NBC Chicago local news and weather whenever and wherever it's convenient for you -- on your phone, laptop or television.

Our 24-7 streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, is now available right at the top of this page, on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app, as well as on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo.

That means you can find nonstop local news, weather and special coverage around the clock, wherever you are and on whichever platform you prefer.

Watch or listen in on the below platforms:

How to Find NBC Chicago News on NBC Chicago's Website and App

Bookmark this page and click on the video at the top.



OR

Head to NBCChicago.com and click on 24/7 Streaming News in the trending bar.



OR

Open the NBC Chicago app on your app or tablet, click on the hamburger menu in the upper right-hand corner and click 24/7 Streaming News in the trending bar.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR



OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play