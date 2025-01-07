Madigan begins testimony in dramatic turn during corruption trial

In a stunning move, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan began testifying Tuesday in his ongoing corruption and bribery trial.

Once the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, 82-year-old Madigan is facing 23 counts of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Reporters were expecting Madigan’s law partner, Vincent “Bud” Getzendanner, to testify. Instead, Madigan took the stand Tuesday afternoon after a recess in the months-long trial. In doing so, he opened himself up to questions from prosecutors while allowing himself to appeal directly to jurors.

The decision shocked the courtroom and triggered a series of legal arguments about how that testimony could be used.

Madigan, who is known for rarely speaking to the media or sharing much information about himself, filled in never-heard-before details of his early years. But first, Madigan’s attorney, Dan Collins, opened with a series of questions upon which the trial hinges.

“Throughout your career, would people ask you for help?” Collins asked.

"Yes, all types of people," Madigan said.

“Did people ask for help finding a job?”

"Yes,” Madigan responded. “When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them."

Former Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan testified in his federal corruption trial Tuesday. NBC Chicago's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Then, Collins asked, “Did you ever trade your public office for private gain? Ever demanded a thing of value in exchange for an official act, or ever accepted a thing of value for an official act?”

Madigan said, “No.”

For Madigan, who became the highest-ranking public official to testify at their own trial since former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, the strategy could have high rewards and high risks. Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan and former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke did not testify in their trials.

"It is a huge risk-reward to testify on your own behalf. On the one sense, a public official -- a politician who has made their lives in front of people -- has a tough time remaining silent, and certainly the jury says, 'Why didn't he tell us what the true story is, if he doesn't testify?'" said former federal prosecutor Ron Safer, who is not involved in Madigan's case.

During his testimony, Madigan looked directly at the jury, seeming at ease. Not all of the jurors looked back at him. Some took notes during the testimony. The courtroom was packed with reporters and members of Madigan’s family. His daughter, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, sat in the front row, but the former speaker’s wife was not present.

After more than three months, the prosecution rested in the ongoing corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

What is Madigan's goal in testifying in his own defense? Safer said it's to tell his story and gain empathy from the jury.

"If he connects with two people, then they can form a block in that jury that will prevent conviction. Even if he doesn't win acquittal, it stops a conviction because the verdict has to be unanimous," Safer said.

Though the move does come with risks, Safer also sees the potential benefits for Madigan.

"I think a jury wants to hear from the defendant, wants to look him in the eye and ... wants to hear him or her say, 'I didn't do it,' and then they can evaluate for themselves, 'Is this person sincere? Is this person believable?' Without that and with the months of evidence, it's so difficult to get an acquittal," Safer said.

During his testimony Tuesday, the once powerful former politician then went on to describe his strict upbringing on Chicago’s South Side and the influence of his recovering alcoholic and dominating father.

“In that house, nurturing never existed. My parents never told me they loved me,” Madigan said.

Madigan explained that he learned to avoid conflict and the value of hard work, skills that he said served him well in his eventual role as a legislative leader in Springfield.

“Down in the legislature, I would interact with different people,” Madigan said. “My role was to bring people together in the legislature, find a consensus.”

Madigan and his confidant and co-defendant Mike McClain are charged in a 23-count indictment with running the speaker’s office like a criminal enterprise to benefit themselves and their associates. They deny any wrongdoing.

The testimony will continue likely for at least a few days. By testifying in his own defense, Madigan may have extended the trial, which began in October and has already had two months of testimony. Closing arguments were scheduled to happen next week. However, the judge told jurors they may not be able to begin their deliberations until the week of Jan. 27.