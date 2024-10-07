Johnson appoints new members of Chicago school board amid continuing turmoil

The ongoing controversy swirling around the board of Chicago Public Schools continues this week as lawmakers spar with Mayor Brandon Johnson.

On Monday, Johnson announced the appointment of six new members of the board, just days after seven members resigned amid disagreements with the mayor’s office.

Olga Bautista, Michilla Blaise, Dr. Mary Gardner, Rev. Mitchell Johnson, Debby Pope and Frank Thomas were all appointed to the board by Johnson, and were introduced at a Monday press conference.

On Friday, seven members resigned because of confrontations over the future of CEO Pedro Martinez, whom Johnson wants to fire or to have resign, and over a plan to borrow $300 million to cover budget gaps.

All of the conflict comes as the board transitions from being fully appointed to a hybrid model, with candidates elected by voters in the upcoming November election.

The conflict will ultimately continue into this week, as members of the Chicago City Council will hold a special session on Wednesday to discuss the mayor’s handling of the school board. In fact, 41 of 50 alderpeople requested such a hearing, signing a letter questioning the mayor’s actions.

Johnson, undeterred, said that he is well within his power to make the appointments and is committed to executing his vision for the future of Chicago Public Schools.

While Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed a new school board on Monday, just days after all seven members resigned amid school district chaos, protesters interrupted the mayor’s announcement.

During his press conference, the mayor refused to allow reporters to ask the new appointees to the board whether they supported his desire to replace Martinez, or to authorize the borrowing of funds for pensions and pay raises for Chicago Teachers Union members.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“We’re not doing that,” he repeatedly said during a tense press conference. “What you are not going to do is litigate what the board has the authority to do once they’re appointed.”

The battle over the board comes as negotiations continue between CPS and the teacher’s union over a new contract, leaving members of the City Council questioning how the appointments are being handled amid such high-impact discussions.

“I’m here to support keeping jobs. I’m here to support the mayor’s vision to invest in our babies. I’m here to suggest that Pedro procrastinated, and it was that procrastination has put us in this predicament,” Ald. William Hall said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson named members of a new school board on Monday, days after all seven members resigned amid an escalating fight over control of the public schools in the nation’s third-largest city.

“All of those appointees that just left were his appointees. He put them in place, and they said they couldn’t work with him, that ‘we were being bullied’ and that ‘we couldn’t do what he was asking us to do,’” Ald. Ray Lopez said. “(The mayor is going to) keep lowering the bar until you get the desired result.”

Wednesday’s council meeting will also feature a special session involving the decision not to renew a contract for ShotSpotter, another massive point of contention between lawmakers and the mayor’s office.