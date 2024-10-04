Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Members of the Chicago Board of Education are resigning from their positions ahead of the start of a hybrid elected and appointed School Board in January 2025, a joint statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Board of Education said.

The statement said all current board members are "transitioning from service on the Board later this month."

According to Johnson's statement, none of the members leaving their positions on the current Board of Education plan to continue onto the hybrid board nor run for election.

"With the unprecedented increase in Board membership, transitioning new members now will allow them time to orient and gain critical experience prior to welcoming additional elected and appointed members in 2025," the joint statement said in part.

The turnover comes weeks after Johnson reportedly asked Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to resign from his post. Johnson later denied that he asked Martinez to resign, though Martinez defended his status as the district's leader in a Chicago Tribune op-ed.

Resigning members of the school board have called on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to intervene in the dispute, which Pritzker's office said he does not have the authority to do.

"The Governor doesn’t have the legal authority to intervene in this situation. As he's stated previously, Governor Pritzker's focus is first and foremost what's good for Illinois students. The administration will continue to work with our partners in the Illinois General Assembly to invest in public education across the state," a statement from Pritzker's office said.

A spokesperson for CPS issued the following statement in wake of the resignations:

"CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, on behalf of his leadership team, staff and students, extends his sincere gratitude to the members of the Chicago Board of Education for their service. School Board members are dedicated, civic-minded public servants who are not paid for their work. They each have spent countless hours volunteering their time, lending their considerable expertise and experience to support our system and our more than 325,000 students. School Board members review thousands of documents each year and spend additional time researching, asking questions, and offering input before voting on major decisions, including the District’s annual budget, and just last month, the District’s five-year strategic plan, ‘Success 2029: Together We Rise.’ These Board members in particular advocated for equity, emphasizing our collective responsibility to better serve all students but especially students with disabilities and those in neighborhoods that have been historically under-resourced and who remain furthest from opportunity. We extend special thanks to Board President Jianan Shi and Vice President Elizabeth Todd-Breland for their leadership. Vice President Todd-Breland is the only remaining Board member who has served through the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath as the District worked to restore services and successfully lead academic recovery efforts.

We understand news that the seven-member Chicago Board of Education plans to resign later this month may concern our families and staff. CEO Martinez and his leadership team, principals and staff, remain focused on teaching and learning, continuing the great momentum we’ve seen in students’ academic gains and performance over the past two years."