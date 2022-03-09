Chicago Officials Plan Public Safety Update After Man Shot on CTA Red Line Train

Chicago officials are expected to give a public safety update Wednesday after a man was shot and critically wounded onboard a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. (Watch live in the player above)

The news conference comes hours after a 25-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot during an altercation on a CTA Red Line train.

According to Chicago police, the man was riding in a train car near the 63rd Street station at approximately 8:33 p.m. when he became engaged in a verbal altercation with four other individuals.

During the altercation, one of the individuals pulled out a gun and began firing shots, striking the victim twice in the stomach.

Police say that the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspects were able to get off the train and flee the scene, and none are in custody at this time. Area One detectives are continuing to investigate, and train traffic was halted near the scene during the investigation.

A number of other incidents have taken place at or near CTA train stations in recent days.

Last week, three people were shot near a Red Line station on the city's Far North Side and two men were beaten and robbed by a group on a Red Line train.

Around the same time, a man was robbed by three other men at gunpoint while on a CTA train near 47th Street.

"The safety and security of public transit riders is the No. 1 priority for both the CTA and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), which provides law enforcement for CTA," the CTA said in a statement last week. "Each day, CPD works in close coordination with CTA’s Security Department using both historical and real-time information in directing patrols and resources to address the issue of crime on and near our system. Addressing crime on the CTA requires a multi-pronged approach that includes the deployment of CPD officers who patrol the system all hours of the day. CTA supplements those efforts with private security guards, and our extensive security-camera network, which remains a vital asset for law enforcement."