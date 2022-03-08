Man Shot in Stomach During Altercation on CTA Red Line Train

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot onboard a CTA Red Line train on Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the man was riding in a train car near the 63rd Street station at approximately 8:33 p.m. when he became engaged in a verbal altercation with four other individuals.

During the altercation, one of the individuals pulled out a gun and began firing shots, striking the victim twice in the stomach.

Police say that the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspects were able to get off the train and flee the scene, and none are in custody at this time. Area One detectives are continuing to investigate, and train traffic was halted near the scene during the investigation.