3 Shot Outside North Side CTA Red Line Station: Police

Three people were shot near a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line station on the city's Far North Side Wednesday night, marking one of several violent incidents to take place at or near transit stations this week.

Around 9:30 p.m., the three people were standing on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina, near the Red Line's Howard station, when police said someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire at them.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and right leg and taken an area hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot in the leg and listed in good condition at the same hospital. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Police said no one was in custody as of Thursday morning and an investigation remained ongoing.

Earlier this week a 16-year-old was killed outside a CTA stop in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

"We have, obviously, video. There's great video on this particular incident," Brown said of that shooting Wednesday, hours before the second shooting took place. "We are following up on leads. We feel confident that we'll be able to identify this offender in some way or another. We do need the public's help. Anyone that knows anything about this particular crime on the CTA, please come forward. There is u a $15,000 reward for you and you can remain anonymous."

On Tuesday, two men were on a Red Line when another group of men beat them and took their belongings authorities said. They were taken to area hospitals with minor bruises,

Also Wednesday night, a man was robbed by three other men at gunpoint while on a CTA train near 47th Street. The 28-year-old told police the group took his phone and fled from the station. The victim, who was taken to an area hospital for observation but was not injured, continued to the Roosevelt stop and then called police, authorities said.