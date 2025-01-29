Chicago Marathon runners set fundraising record, with most funds raised in event history

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced another record from runners Tuesday, but this one has nothing to do with finishing times.

According to organizers, runners raised $36 million for local, national and global nonprofits in 2024, marking the highest fundraising total in the event's history.

Runners participating in the race via the marathon's "Charity Program" raise funds as part of their marathon journey, with more than $358 million raised since it began in 2002, organizers said.

“We’re excited by the growth of the Charity Program and the commitment thousands of runners make each year to run and raise funds for nonprofits both in Chicago and around the world,” said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. “The funds raised by each runner allows the impact of the race to reach far beyond the finish line. We’re excited to continue to grow this tradition and support the incredible work being done by so many organizations.”

The charity program can offer runners entry even if they don't earn a coveted lottery spot or guaranteed entry position.

The program initially began with just 14 charities, but has since grown to 217 charities with more than 17,000 runners expected to run under the umbrella in 2025.

With the 2025 race already sold out, those still looking for a way to run can secure entry with under the charity program.

In order to join, runners must register to run under an "official charity" and raise a minimum of $2,100.

For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off on Oct. 12 for its 47th year with another record already expected.

Organizers said more than 160,000 people applied for the chance to participate, topping 2023's 120,000 and setting the stage for yet another record-breaking year.

The heightened interest for 2025 will mean more than 53,000 people are set to cross the finish line at this year's race, a number organizers called "unprecedented."