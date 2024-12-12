‘Unprecedented': Chicago Marathon runners notified of selection into 2025 race

Those who applied to run in the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon are set to be notified if they were selected Thursday as the race once again announced "unprecedented interest" in applications.

Organizers said more than 160,000 people applied for the chance to participate, topping 2023's 120,000 and setting the stage for yet another record-breaking year.

The heightened interest for 2025 will mean more than 53,000 people are set to cross the finish line at next year's race, set for Oct. 12. The marathon marks the final event in the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, which also includes the Shamrock Shuffle 8K and the Bank of America Chicago 13.1, which will each launch a new look in 2025.

Those selected to run through the marathon's lottery drawing will join those with "guaranteed entry" into the race, including "legacy finishers," time qualifiers, international groups, charity runners, distance series finishers and those who had to cancel a 2024 entry.

“Today we welcome a new field of participants to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and launch the next chapter of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “When we started the Series in 2023, our goal was to celebrate the Chicago running community, from individuals discovering the sport for the first time to our longtime participants. We continue to be humbled by the running community’s enthusiasm and embrace of the events and we’re excited to launch a new look that celebrates Chicago and the spirit of each race.”

Marathon organizers said they expect each race in the series to sell out in 2025.

So, if you weren't chosen in the lottery can you still run the 2025 Chicago Marathon?

The answer is yes.

"Runners who did not receive an entry through the drawing can still sign up through the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program," the marathon stated.

Those who register to run with an official charity are required to raise a minimum of $2,100. For a list of official charities and information on how to register with a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.