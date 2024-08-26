Chicago Weather

Could tomorrow be Chicago's hottest day of the year?

Chicago's hottest temperature occurred in June

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago saw scorching hot temperatures on Monday, but things could be even warmer on Tuesday, with record-breaking heat and a new hottest temperature of the year both possible.

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning will remain in effect for Cook County through Tuesday night, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indices approaching 110 degrees.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Some locations in the suburbs could see even hotter heat indices of up to 115 degrees, but the city could be venturing close to record-breaking territory.

According to NWS data, the warmest Aug. 27 on record occurred in 1973 when the mercury hit 97 degrees.

The NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts highs in the upper-90s in Chicago, and if the city hits 98 degrees or warmer, it would not only set the all-time record for the date, but would also mark the hottest day of 2024.

That title is currently held by June 17, when the high at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport hit 97 degrees, according to NWS data.

If Chicago were to hit 100 degrees, it would mark the first time since July 2012 that the city has hit triple-digits. During that heat wave, the city recorded three consecutive days of temperatures above 100 degrees.

Local

Business 54 mins ago

As Kroger, Albertson defend merger plans in court, here's which Illinois stores are being sold

Clear the Shelters 2 hours ago

Shelter pup gets pampered at suburban hotel ahead of adoption event

After tomorrow’s heat, temperatures are expected to slowly decrease, with highs in the upper-80s forecast for Wednesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us