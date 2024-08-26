Chicago saw scorching hot temperatures on Monday, but things could be even warmer on Tuesday, with record-breaking heat and a new hottest temperature of the year both possible.

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning will remain in effect for Cook County through Tuesday night, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indices approaching 110 degrees.

Some locations in the suburbs could see even hotter heat indices of up to 115 degrees, but the city could be venturing close to record-breaking territory.

According to NWS data, the warmest Aug. 27 on record occurred in 1973 when the mercury hit 97 degrees.

The NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts highs in the upper-90s in Chicago, and if the city hits 98 degrees or warmer, it would not only set the all-time record for the date, but would also mark the hottest day of 2024.

That title is currently held by June 17, when the high at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport hit 97 degrees, according to NWS data.

If Chicago were to hit 100 degrees, it would mark the first time since July 2012 that the city has hit triple-digits. During that heat wave, the city recorded three consecutive days of temperatures above 100 degrees.

After tomorrow’s heat, temperatures are expected to slowly decrease, with highs in the upper-80s forecast for Wednesday.