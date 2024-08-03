Chicago Forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures for start of weekend

After scattered storms and rainfall impacted the Chicago area on Thursday and Friday, affecting the start of Lollapalooza, attendees and area residents have a warmer, drier weekend in store.

Temperatures are in the mid 70s in the region Saturday morning, with cooler readings throughout the day expected near Lake Michigan.

Mostly sunny skies in the morning hours are likely to stick around all day, with a bright and hot day anticipated in the Chicago area.

The mercury is expected to steadily rise into the mid-afternoon, with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees, though cooler highs are anticipated near the lakefront.

It won't be much of a windy day in the region, with winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour from the north-northeast.

The warm weather will be a welcome change for Lollapalooza attendees, who will likely have similar temperatures ahead on Sunday as well, with highs in the low 90s and sunny skies expected.

Though the area will remain primarily dry throughout the weekend, a few stray showers across the region are possible.

The next significant chance for rainfall comes on Monday, with morning showers possible as temperatures begin to cool down.

Cooler temperatures are expected for much of next week, with chances of rain aiding in bringing forecasted highs into the 70s.