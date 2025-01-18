Chicago Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, seasonal temperatures ahead of brutal cold

While typical winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area to start off the weekend, brutally cold temperatures are on the way that will persist through the first part of next week.

Temperatures are in the upper 20s throughout much of the region to start the day, with morning cloud cover giving way to sunshine during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Saturday's high temperature will be reached in the morning and early afternoon however, with the mercury beginning to fall in the mid-to-late afternoon as the sun begins to set.

Temperatures will begin steadily dropping from there, falling into the teens by the late evening hours.

The falling temperatures continue well into Sunday morning, with highs in the mid-single digits with wind chill values below zero expected.

Highs are only likely to reach around 10 degrees Sunday before even colder temperatures move in for Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday appears to be exceptionally brisk, with forecasted highs of just 5 degrees, with overnight lows from Monday to Tuesday potentially dropping as low as -5 degrees, with wind chill values 10-15 degrees colder.

Some relief will appear by the middle of the upcoming week, with highs expected to be back in the mid 20s by Wednesday with more seasonal temperatures hovering around freezing expected for the end of next week.