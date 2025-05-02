United Airlines reveals reason behind issues with baggage system Friday

United travelers may have experienced some issues with the airline's baggage system Friday.

The airline confirmed that "due to an issue with a vendor," reservation information was "briefly unavailable for customers and at airports."

By 4 p.m., the airline said the issue was largely resolved, though it noted some customers with the airline's travel partners "may still experience intermittent issues."

The issues came as the airline's CEO, Scott Kirby, announced the company plans to cancel 35 roundtrip flights a day from its schedule at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after hourslong delays this week.

"In the past few days, on more than one occasion, technology that FAA air traffic controllers rely on to manage the airplanes coming in and out of Newark airport failed - resulting in dozens of diverted flights, hundreds of delayed and canceled flights and worst of all, thousands of customers with disrupted travel plans," Kirby wrote in a message to customers Friday. "Unfortunately, the technology issues were compounded as over 20% of the FAA controllers for EWR walked off the job. Keep in mind, this particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years and without these controllers, it’s now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead."

The schedule change is expected to start this weekend.