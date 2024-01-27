Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Morning fog and cloudy skies with chance of rain in south suburbs

By NBC Chicago Staff

It's been a dreary, cloudy week in the Chicago area with a weekend that isn't poised to offer conditions much different.

Saturday morning begins with some morning fog in the suburbs, though it's less visible in the city due to less snow on the ground. Fog advisories in the Chicago area remain in effect until 10 a.m.

Temperatures in the mid-morning on Saturday are in the mid 30s throughout the region, with not too much variance expected today.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected through the early afternoon, with highs topping out at around 40 degrees.

While rain is possible but not likely later on in the day in Chicago and the northern suburbs, the southeastern portion of the Chicago area is likely to see some rainfall in the evening, leaving suburbs in Northwest Indiana with a higher likelihood of precipitation.

Along with showers south and east of the city overnight, patchy fog is also expected to develop in some areas heading into Sunday morning, with lows only dropping into the mid 30s.

Sunday is expected offer similar conditions to most of the Chicago area, with cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees on another day without much sunshine in the region.

Some sunshine is expected to move back in to the region on Monday ahead of possible snow showers on Tuesday, both days with highs likely in the upper 30s to low 40s.

