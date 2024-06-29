Chicago Forecast: Humid conditions to start with afternoon sunshine, warm temperatures

After a dreary, drizzly Friday, residents in the Chicago area are waking up to humid conditions and more cloudy skies on Saturday, yet both of those things are poised to change throughout the day as the weekend gets underway.

While some parts of the area may be seeing some morning showers, skies are expected to clear for most of the region by the late morning hours.

Though most of Saturday will be dry throughout the area, those who are south of Kankakee may see storms develop this afternoon.

The humidity many are waking up to around the region is also expected to dissipate throughout the day, gradually dropping throughout the afternoon as skies clear.

Though humidity levels are expected to drop, those outside on Saturday will still certainly feel the heat, with highs approaching the upper 80s alongside west winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The conditions Saturday evening, however, give a bit of a look ahead for what to expect on Sunday as large crowds are expected on Chicago's North Side for the 53rd annual Pride Parade.

Breezy and cooler conditions are anticipated Saturday evening, with winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour from the north and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday will likely feel more like mid-May than late June, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions, as highs are not expected to surpass the low 70s.

Monday will also likely have seasonally cooler conditions, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s before the heat and rain return likely later in the week.