Man killed while handling firework on Chicago's Northwest Side

A death investigation is underway in Chicago after a man was killed while handling a firework on the Fourth of July.

The incident took place at 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old man sustained trauma to the body while handling a firework. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating, and no further details were provided.

Illinois is one of three states that ban some or all consumer fireworks, though they can be purchased in bordering states like Indiana and Iowa. Under the Pyrotechnic Use Act, which was signed in 1942, the purchase, sale and possession of "consumer fireworks" are prohibited statewide.

Illinois residents can however legally possess items labeled "novelty effects," like sparklers, under state law.

Still municipalities can implement an ordinance banning such items. For example, in the city of Chicago, all fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal.

According to the State Fire Marshal, consumer fireworks displays are permitted only in places that have passed measures allowing them. In order to have a consumer display using approved fireworks, a resident must receive training at the local fire department, undergo a site inspection and apply for a permit through a local government agency.

Despite consumer fireworks being available to those who complete the process, the State Fire Marshal strongly recommends residents experience displays put on by professionals instead.

"Fireworks are never safe, and the only thing we can do is mitigate the potential danger," the agency stated.