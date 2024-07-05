Note: The fireworks show is available in the player above.

A Chicago suburb is gearing up for a fireworks show that's bound to be bigger than most.

The village of Itasca, in DuPage County, will host "Illinois' largest fireworks show," based on the show's total dollar value, according to village officials.

The live pyrotechnics show takes place place at Hamilton Lakes, west of Chicago O'Hare International Airport at the intersection of I-390 and Park Boulevard, the release said. According to organizers, the 2024 fireworks show marks the event's 27th year.

Family-friendly festivities were slated to begin at around 4:30 p.m. organizers said, with fireworks synchronized to pop, movie and patriotic music set to start at 9:45 p.m.

"I am excited," Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn told NBC Chicago earlier this week. "This is one of my most favorite holidays of the year."

Mayor Pruyn said the village started planning in the fall and approved the budget for the show earlier this year. It's believed to be the largest fireworks show in the entire state.

"We spent $110,000, so it's about 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of fireworks that go 800 feet up in the air," he explained. "It's about 1,000 feet wide, is the area where they go off."

The family friendly event helps boost the local economy in DuPage County. The mayor said the number of visitors more than double the village's population.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The hotels are full these nights," Pruyn said. "We also get about 20 to 30,000 people come in from all around the suburbs."

More information about the event can be found here.