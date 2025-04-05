Looking for something to do this April in Chicago?

Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days to Illinoisians as long as they show proof of residency.

Here’s a look at which days you can go for free this month.

Field Museum

Free admission to Illinois residents on Wednesdays for the month of April

Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12) and active military personnel receive free basic admission year-round

Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily

To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time

Adler Planetarium

Free admission to everyone, every 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays

Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12)

Tickets must be purchased in advance on online

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Next free day for Illinois residents is April 20

Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on April 8

The Museum of Science and Industry suggests guests looking to obtain a free admission ticket visit its website

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is always free for United States military active-duty personnel and veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters, Chicago police officers, and Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12)

Museum of Contemporary Art

Free admission every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The museum is always free for visitors under age 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers, active members of the military, police, and fire departments, veterans and their families, and Illinois elementary and high school teachers. The MCA has a pay-what-you-can policy — no one will be turned away

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays

National Museum of Mexican Art

Free entry each day

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Chicago History Museum

Illinois residents receive free admission on April 16 and April 30

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Admission is always free for active-duty military and veterans, active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, Illinois residents under age 18, and all children under 12

Shedd Aquarium

Free admission in the evenings to Illinois residents on April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29

Admission is always free for EBT card holders, Chicago police officers and firefighters, active-duty U.S. military personnel, and educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Illinois residents receive free admission every Thursday

Admission is always free for active-duty service members and their families, Illinois teachers, and children age two and under

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

The museum is free to all on the last Friday of each month

Tickets can be reserved for free in advance online

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art

Free admission for all every Wednesday

Admission is always free for active-duty service members and children 6 years and younger

Swedish American Museum