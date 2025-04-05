Looking for something to do this April in Chicago?
Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days to Illinoisians as long as they show proof of residency.
Here’s a look at which days you can go for free this month.
Field Museum
- Free admission to Illinois residents on Wednesdays for the month of April
- Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12) and active military personnel receive free basic admission year-round
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
- To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time
Adler Planetarium
- Free admission to everyone, every 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays
- Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12)
- Tickets must be purchased in advance on online
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
- Next free day for Illinois residents is April 20
- Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on April 8
- The Museum of Science and Industry suggests guests looking to obtain a free admission ticket visit its website
- The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is always free for United States military active-duty personnel and veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters, Chicago police officers, and Illinois teachers (Pre-K through 12)
Museum of Contemporary Art
- Free admission every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The museum is always free for visitors under age 18, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers, active members of the military, police, and fire departments, veterans and their families, and Illinois elementary and high school teachers. The MCA has a pay-what-you-can policy — no one will be turned away
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center
- Free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays
- The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays
National Museum of Mexican Art
- Free entry each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Chicago History Museum
- Illinois residents receive free admission on April 16 and April 30
- The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays
- Admission is always free for active-duty military and veterans, active-duty Chicago police and firefighters, Illinois teachers, Illinois residents under age 18, and all children under 12
Shedd Aquarium
- Free admission in the evenings to Illinois residents on April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29
- Admission is always free for EBT card holders, Chicago police officers and firefighters, active-duty U.S. military personnel, and educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- Illinois residents receive free admission every Thursday
- Admission is always free for active-duty service members and their families, Illinois teachers, and children age two and under
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day
Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center
- The museum is free to all on the last Friday of each month
- Tickets can be reserved for free in advance online
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
- Free admission for all every Wednesday
- Admission is always free for active-duty service members and children 6 years and younger
Swedish American Museum
- Enjoy free admission every second Tuesday of the month year-round at the Swedish American Museum
- Children aged 1 year or younger are admitted free