Chicago suburb to host Illinois' ‘largest' fireworks show for 4th of July

A Chicago suburb is gearing up for their Fourth of July fireworks show, but this one will be a bit bigger than most -- in fact, it'll be the largest one in the state.

July 4, Itasca, in DuPage County will host "Illinois' largest fireworks show," according to a press release.

The live pyrotechnics show takes place place at Hamilton Lakes, west of Chicago O'Hare International Airport at the intersection of I-390 and Park Boulevard, the release said. According to organizers, the 2024 fireworks show marks the event's 27th year.

Family-friendly festivities begin to 4:30 p.m., organizers said, with fireworks synchronized to pop, movie and patriotic music set to start at 9:45 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, with on-site parking available starting at $25 per car, the release said.

More information about the event can be found here.