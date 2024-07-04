Independence Day fireworks display in Chicago suburb cut short

An Independence Day fireworks display in a Chicago suburb ended early Wednesday night due to an unspecified malfunction, authorities said.

In a statement, the Wheaton Park District said the operator of its Independence Day fireworks display at Graf Park experienced a malfunction with one of its fireworks. As a result, the remainder of the show was cancelled, officials said.

"The Wheaton Fire Department was on site during the event, and there were no injuries resulting from the firework malfunction," the statement read, in part. "As a precaution, the remainder of the show was suspended and the park was cleared for the evening."

City safety personnel were on site and responded according to the safety plans in place in partnership with the Wheaton Park District, officials said.