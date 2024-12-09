Chicago Fire Department stresses importance of holiday fire safety

The risk for house fires is always present, but it especially rises during the holiday season.

From space heaters to candles and Christmas trees, the Chicago Fire Department wants residents to be extra careful.

“If not cared for properly, a dried tree can ignite in seconds,” Chief Jim McDonough said.

CFD officials showed how quickly this can happen in a live demonstration on Monday morning. In less than 30 seconds, a decorated tree went from sparking to a full-blown fire.

“Always turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed. Please dispose of the tree after Christmas or when dry,” McDonough added.

Here’s some advice from officials:

Keep space heaters, candles, and trees at least three feet away from anything flammable. That includes curtains and bedding.

Always plug your space heater directly into the outlet and avoid power strips.

Never leave these items on while unattended or you’re sleeping.

“Sadly, already this year from December 1st, we’ve had six people die in fire incidents across the state of Illinois,” said JC Fultz, the public information officer for the State Fire Marshal’s office. “We’ve seen an increase in deadly fires across the state, so that’s why it’s so important we stress safety this time of year.”

Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that more than one-third of home décor fires actually start from candles. Annually across the U.S., Christmas trees account for about 155 house fires.

“During Hanukkah, it’s important to extinguish all candles before bed,” Fultz said. “Consider battery-powered candles to take away that fire risk completely from your home.”

Finally, always remember your fire exit plan.

Whether you’re hosting or traveling to someone’s home this holiday season, it’s important to know your way out should a fire break out or you find yourself in a dangerous situation.