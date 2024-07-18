Chicago faith-based leaders call on mayor, elected officials to open Office of Gun Violence Reduction

A coalition of faith-based leaders and community members marched in front of Chicago City Hall Thursday morning calling on the mayor and elected officials to do more to address gun violence.

"The city must have a compressive, long-term strategy that addresses gun violence beyond the administration and staff turnover," said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, executive director of Live Free Illinois.

Her organization has been fighting for years to get the city to open an Office of Gun Violence Reduction.

"You mean to tell me we cannot get an office of gun violence reduction?" said Pastor Cy Fields of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. "The time is now; the time is now."

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church said other cities like New York City have seen success with its office.

"We were promised this office by this administration when they were running and after they were elected," said Father Pfleger. "It's now time to have promises made be promises kept."

Similar offices have been launched on the state and federal levels. Ald. Desmon Yancy is working with the organization on an ordinance to make it a reality in the city.

"What is it going to take for our government, for our leaders to stand up to fight against this public health crisis," he said.

The alderman is seeking funding and support from the city council.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"One point five percent of the general budget for the city of Chicago will be committed and resources to help not just fund the office, but also to be able to fund the programming, fund the staff that's doing the work," he said.

Some of the youngest advocates believe the office is needed and can be life-changing for families in communities plagued by violence.

"I feel like an office of gun violence prevention in one of the biggest cities in this country can really help prevent the killings," said Devin Scates.

For survivors like Sheena Hancock, she doesn't want others to endure her pain and trauma.

"We deserve for our city to invest in every solution to end this madness," she said.

Members of the coalition said they're tired of the excuses from the city and want to see action taken now with the office from Mayor Brandon Johnson and his administration.

"We have gotten no response about the office except to say there's no money for it," said Father Pfleger. "We need to find money, and we need to make a commitment to stop children from being killed in this city."

Ald. Yancy plans to present the ordinance to city council in September. NBC Chicago reached out to the mayor's office for a comment. We did not get a response.