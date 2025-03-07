Suburban crematory accused of improperly storing 100 bodies in trailer under investigation

A Chicago Heights crematory has been shut down while the Illinois Comptroller’s Office investigates alleged improper storage of around 100 bodies at the facility.

The Illinois Funeral Directors Association received a tip last month with photos showing bodies in a trailer on the site of Heights Crematory, 230 E. 11th St., prompting the state investigation, said Abdon Pallasch, a spokesperson for the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

Heights Crematory has been closed since the state investigation began Feb. 19, when investigators told the facility’s owners they can’t take any new cases until they clear the inventory, Pallasch said.

About 23 bodies are still left to be cremated as of Thursday, Pallasch said, but the majority of those cases are missing documentation, such as a death certificate or next of kin approval.

Heights Crematory faces up to $5,000 fines for each violation and its crematory license could be revoked during the comptroller’s office’s investigation.

Investigators have been working at the crematory since it closed to oversee operations and ensure compliance with state regulations.

The Illinois Comptroller’s Office, which oversees privately owned cemeteries, crematories and funeral homes, has cited Heights Crematory for similar violations after three surprise inspections last year, Pallasch said.

Heights Crematory did not respond to a request for comment.