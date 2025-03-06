Chicago-area snow could impact commutes Friday, forecasts warn

Commuters could face challenges during their trips to and from work on Friday, as a series of snow bands is expected to impact the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, scattered snow showers could arrive in the area early Friday morning before daybreak, causing slick spots on area roadways and some isolated visibility issues.

Some of that snow could mix with rain, as temperatures are expected to be just above the freezing mark in the morning hours.

Temperatures will slowly rise in the morning into the mid-to-upper 30s, which could cause precipitation to transition to rain in the far southern suburbs, but snow could continue falling well into the afternoon across the northern portions of the Chicago area.

Snowfall could be potentially heavy at times during the afternoon commute, so even if snow isn’t fully sticking to the warmer ground, visibility could be a challenge and slick spots could develop on roadways.

Snow is expected to persist into the southern suburbs into the evening, but accumulations aren’t expected to be significant. Parts of the Chicago area near the city or near the Wisconsin-Illinois boundary could see 1-to-2 inches of snow, but snow totals in the areas south of the city will be lower, with a half-inch or so of accumulation possible.

Precipitation will clear out from the area by Friday evening, and the weekend looks to be mostly clear, though temperatures will be on the normal side, in the upper-30s and low-40s Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will start to climb on Sunday, rising into the 50s across the area, and things will be even warmer, with readings in the low-to-mid 60s expected by Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for several days, and then will cool slightly at the end of the week, though readings should still be in the 50s for most of the area.

