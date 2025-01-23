Chicago Cultural Center art installation sparks fierce debate

An art display at the Chicago Cultural Center critical of the United States and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sparking intense debate and controversy.

The display, called "US Israel War Machine" is a massive puppet depicting a bloodied Uncle Sam and Netanyahu.

The installation is meant to be critical of the United States' involvement and funding of Israel's war against Hamas, but the Anti-Defamation League and 27 city alderpersons are calling it antisemitic and demanding its removal.

"The images, the language, the effigies we see fan the flames of antisemitism in this city," said ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg. "This exhibit, which specifically targets a segment of the population, or is provocative and offensive to the Jewish community, sends a message that we’re going to use taxpayer dollars to make Jewish individuals feel uncomfortable."

He says the effigies are reminiscent of those used and burned during anti-Israel protests this past summer.

At least 27 city aldermen agree, and wrote a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson asking him and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to remove the display.

"This is something that has gone beyond the First Amendment and has gotten to a level of hate speech," said Alderman Bill Conway. "And that is not something you want to have in a government building."

The Cultural Center is in his 34th Ward. He reached out to the DCASE with concerns this weekend.

They ended up removing the plaque explaining the artwork's meaning, and added a content warning sign before entering the exhibit.

The letter to the mayor also requests the DCASE commissioner to attend a council meeting and explain the vetting process for the art to be on display.

The Mayor's Office did not respond to our requests for comment. DCASE did respond with a statement:

"The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the City of Chicago are committed to upholding artistic freedom and expression, which are foundational to a vibrant and inclusive society. We understand the power of art and differing perspectives. The department and City will continue collaborative dialogue with elected officials and community members to reach common ground."

The ADL says it also reached out to DCASE to have a conversation about the exhibit, but has yet to hear back.

Goldenberg says the ADL tracked a 325 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in the past 18 months in Chicago, which is the largest increase in the organization's 45 years of tracking.

Meanwhile, those in the Palestinian community are pleased to see their message displayed at the Cultural Center.

“I’m happy that it’s there, I’m glad that this perspective is being seen," said Hatem Abudayyeh, the National Chair for the US Palestinian Community Network. "The cultural center has the right to display art from its residents, and the right to allow the viewpoints of artists."

Abudayyeh says he does not know the artists behind the puppet, but does know it was made for the Democratic National Convention protests to denounce the US sending weapons to Israel for the war in Gaza. He believes the message is not antisemitic, and calls it censorship to remove it.

“The US armed Israel. That’s what the art represents, and that is not at all antisemitic," he said. "It didn’t say anything about Netanyahu’s religion.”

The ACLU also criticized the City Council for seeking to remove the installation. Ed Yohnka, director of communications and public policy for the group's Illinois chapter, issued a statement:

"Members of the Chicago City Council carry many responsibilities in their role in the city. Acting as art critics and the arbiters of what is appropriate art and commentary is not part of their charge.

"More than three decades ago, a group of Council members recklessly removed an art installation that satirized the late Mayor Harold Washington. That action was wrong, and removing art about the war in Gaza based on its viewpoint is wrong as well.

"If members of the City Council do not like the installation, they should feel free to criticize it or commission their own art piece. That is the right of every American. They should not use their office to try to block the speech of someone else."