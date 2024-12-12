Lil Durk linked to 2022 Chicago murder of Stephon Mack by prosecutors: report

Federal prosecutors have linked Chicago rapper Lil Durk to the 2022 homicide of Stephon Mack in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Last month, Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to federal murder-for-hire charges that he allegedly paid for the attempted revenge killing of rapper Quando Rondo.

According to Chicago Tribune, the latest details were revealed in a warrant application that was first filed in April 2023 but was not unsealed until Wednesday.

Lil Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, was initially charged with a murder-for-hire conspiracy in a criminal complaint filed Oct. 24 — the same day an indictment was unsealed charging five others in the 2022 attack that killed the cousin of Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, in Los Angeles.

Banks was also charged with additional conspiracy and gun charges in a superseding indictment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. He faces up to life in prison.

According to the Chicago Tribune report, unsealed documents allege Banks was behind the January 2022 killing of 24-year-old Stephon Mack, who was fatally shot when leaving a youth center in Roseland.

The Chicago Tribune report connects the killing to the 2021 slaying of Dontay Banks, Banks' brother, who was fatally shot outside a Harvey nightclub.

Mack was shot in his head and chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 40-year-old security guard for the youth center suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and survived the attack, officials said.

Federal prosecutors accused Anthony Montgomery-Wilson, 24, and Preston Powell, 23, both Chicagoans, of conspiring with others to fatally shoot Mack in exchange for money.