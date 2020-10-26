Chicago Area Snowfall Brings Cool Temps to Start the Week

The Chicago area started the week with snowfall overnight bringing clouds and cool temperatures Monday.

Light snow mixed with rain showers are expected in the area Monday morning, with rain possibly continuing into the afternoon and evening.

In some areas, highs could reach 40 to 45, with lows sitting at 28 in the Northwest and 36 in the Southeast.

On Tuesday, Chicago can expect clouds and cool temperatures with less wind. The sun could make an appearance in the afternoon as highs reach 40 to 46.

The remainder of the week will likely bring sunshine with a chance for rain Thursday afternoon into the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, Halloween weekend is looking mostly sunny and clear with highs in the low to mid 50s.