Chicago Air and Water Show practice schedule: what to know

No, it' not a bird -- it's a plane -- several planes in fact, and you may see (and hear) them zooming across Chicago skies Friday as they rehearse for this weekend's annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

The 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will bring thousands downtown for a spectacular show above and on Lake Michigan. Friday however, those in the city can expect to hear the roaring noise of aircraft during practice.

Here's the Chicago Air and Water Show practice schedule, according to officials:

From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, practices over Lake Michigan are expected, with Thunderbirds expected to practice from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3 p.m., though schedules may change.

Chicago Air and Water Show Schedule, Lineup

Shows on Saturday and Sunday will also go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The aircraft participating in the show will take off from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, and perform stunts over a specific section of Lake Michigan.

Here's a list of the performers:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team (P-51 Mustang)

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker

U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team (A-4B Skyhawk & FG-1D Cosair)

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo

Susan Dacy; Civilian

Bill Stein; Civilian

Kevin Coleman; Civilian

Rob Holland; Civilian

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Chicago Police Department Helicopter

More information about the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show can be found here.