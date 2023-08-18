US Thunderbirds to fly in Chicago Air and Water Show for 1st time in 5 years. Here's their schedule

The roar of jets will soon take over downtown as practice for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show gets underway Friday morning.

"It's a wonderful event" said Air and Water show boss Dave Adams. "It's free. Families can come out, spend the day at the beach, look at planes go over the water, and look at the beautiful backdrop, which is our skyline."

The free event, which began in 1959, originally started as an air show with an $88 budget. It has now grown to one of the largest shows of it kind, with tricks from high-speed civilian and military plots and aircraft, as well as boats, and dive and parachute teams.

But perhaps the most highly anticipated performances of the show is the return of the U.S. Thunderbirds, who are making their first appearance in the show in five years.

"We we-rewrote our demonstration in 2020, and this is the first time Chicago will get to see the new show," said Cpt. Kaity Toner, Thunderbird 12.

According to Toner, the Thunderbirds performance is high energy, and similar to a fireworks show.

"It starts with a bang and ends with a bang," Toner said. "It's 30 minutes of excitement."

And though Chicago's skyline is a spectacular backdrop for the show, the city's skyscrapers do make flying a bit more unique for pilots.

"It presents challenges for any jet formation team," Toner said. "You've got some pretty tall buildings here in Chicago that you have to avoid. Normally, our demonstration takes pretty low to the ground. We've got some obstacles to dodge," Toner added.

According to Toner, Thunderbird pilots have been practicing and preparing for the show twice a day for months.

"The number one thing it takes is practice," Toner said. "This is the one thing pilots cannot study their way out of. Every time we fly is an opportunity to get better."

Chicago Air and Water Show Practice Schedule

The Chicago Air and Water show is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the Thunderbirds set to perform from about 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., organizers said. And as many Chicagoans know, crowds are expected.

More than one million spectators are expected to descend on the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street to watch the weekend show, with North Avenue Beach as the show's focal point, organizers said.

There may be one way to see the show however, without the mass of people around: Catch the practice.

"Everybody knows the rehearsal show is a full show," Adams said. "So if you want to beat the crowd, today's the day to come."

Rehearsal for the Chicago Air and Water Show takes place Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And according to Adams, the Thunderbirds will be rehearsing shortly after 2 p.m.

"The Thunderbirds are coming back for the first time since 2018," Adams said. "They've choreographed a new show, and this is the first time the show will be on display."

According to the City of Chicago, planes this weekend are scheduled to perform stunts over the water in a specified safety zone, and the event employs its own air traffic controller to oversee the downtown air space during show hours. The City of Chicago website says that the Chicago Air and Water show is “conducted in an extremely safe and conscientious way."

All aircraft participating in the show will take off from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, and perform stunts over a specific section of Lake Michigan organizers said.

Chicago Air and Water Show Schedule, lineup

Shows on Saturday and Sunday will also go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to officials, the lineup will be determined the morning of the show by the pilots.

"Performers are subject to change," officials said.

However, according to Adams, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform around 2:15 p.m. for about 40 to 45 minutes each day -- including Friday.

Here's a list of the performers:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team (P-51 Mustang)

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker

U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team (A-4B Skyhawk & FG-1D Cosair)

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo

Susan Dacy; Civilian

Bill Stein; Civilian

Kevin Coleman; Civilian

Rob Holland; Civilian

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Chicago Police Department Helicopter

Getting to the Show

The city recommends using public transportation to get to the show, as there will be no public parking at the beach over the weekend. Additionally, the CTA's no. 72 bus that typically stops at North Avenue Beach will be rerouted. However, the Millennium Park Garages have discounted pre-purchased parking and a shuttle from the garage to inner Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Additionally, the CTA is set to provide additional routes and buses, and Metra is set to provide extra service on four lines for those coming to the lakefront.

More information about the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show can be found here.