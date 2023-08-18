Forecast, rehearsal time and more: What to know about this weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show

Practice and rehearsal is already underway for one of the city's favorite events of the summer: The Chicago Air and Water Show.

And according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, it's the perfect day for it.

"If you don’t like the summer heat and want to stay cool, today’s your day," Jeanes said. "Temperatures will range from 72 degrees to 75 degrees, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity."

Friday also happens to be one of the best ways to enjoy the event without the crowd, organizers say.

"Everybody knows the rehearsal show is a full show," said Air and Water show boss Dave Adams. "So if you want to beat the crowd, today's the day to come."

You may have already seen (and heard) jets flying overhead downtown. Friday's Air and Water Show rehearsal began at 10:30 a.m., and will last until 3 p.m.

And the Air Force Thunderbirds, which haven't flown in the show since 2018, are set to rehearse Friday from about 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.

"We we-rewrote our demonstration in 2020, and this is the first time Chicago will get to see the new show," said Cpt. Kaity Toner, Thunderbird 12.

Saturday and Sunday, the lakefront show also runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the weather won't be quite the same. According to Jeanes, Saturday morning will be "cool and comfortable," with a southwest breeze bumping temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon, even along the lake.

"Some gusts may be over 20 mph in the afternoon," Jeanes said, adding that Saturday afternoon will also see some more humidity.

"Still looks like bright skies, but with some more haze from Canadian wildfires," Jeanes said.

By Sunday, the weather will shift a bit more, Jeanes said, noting that day two of the Air and Water Show will be "hot, sunny and humid."

"Temperatures near the lake will stay in the 80s," Jeanes said. "However, it’s going to feel like the low-to-mid 90s with the high humidity; especially during the second half of the show."

According to Jeanes, the wind will be lighter on Sunday, "which means there won’t be much relief from heat."

"Temperatures away from the lake are going to rise into the 90s with heat indices above 100." Jeanes said.

What to know about the Chicago Air and Water Show

The annual, free event, which began in 1959, originally started as an air show with an $88 budget. It has now grown to one of the largest shows of it kind, with tricks from high-speed civilian and military plots and aircraft, as well as boats, and dive and parachute teams.

"It's a wonderful event" "It's free. Families can come out, spend the day at the beach, look at planes go over the water, and look at the beautiful backdrop, which is our skyline."

Over one million spectators are expected to descend on the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street to watch the weekend show, with North Avenue Beach as the show's focal point, organizers said.

According to the City of Chicago, planes this weekend are scheduled to perform stunts over the water in a specified safety zone, and the event employs its own air traffic controller to oversee the downtown air space during show hours. The City of Chicago website says that the Chicago Air and Water show is “conducted in an extremely safe and conscientious way."

All aircraft participating in the show will take off from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, and perform stunts over a specific section of Lake Michigan organizers said.

Chicago Air and Water Show practice schedule

Rehearsal for the Chicago Air and Water Show takes place Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- and it may be your best bet to see the show while also beating the crowds.

Chicago Air and Water Show performers, lineup

Shows on Saturday and Sunday will also go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to officials, the lineup will be determined the morning of the show by the pilots.

"Performers are subject to change," officials said.

However, according to Adams, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform around 2:15 p.m. for about 40 to 45 minutes each day -- including Friday.

"The Thunderbirds are coming back for the first time since 2018," Adams said. "They've choreographed a new show, and this is the first time the show will be on display."

Here's a list of the performers:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team (P-51 Mustang)

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker

U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team (A-4B Skyhawk & FG-1D Cosair)

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo

Susan Dacy; Civilian

Bill Stein; Civilian

Kevin Coleman; Civilian

Rob Holland; Civilian

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Chicago Police Department Helicopter

Getting to the Show

The city recommends using public transportation to get to the show, as there will be no public parking at the beach over the weekend. Additionally, the CTA's no. 72 bus that typically stops at North Avenue Beach will be rerouted. However, the Millennium Park Garages have discounted pre-purchased parking and a shuttle from the garage to inner Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Additionally, the CTA is set to provide additional routes and buses, and Metra is set to provide extra service on four lines for those coming to the lakefront.

More information about the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show can be found here.