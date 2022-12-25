Check Your Tickets: 4 Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Worth Between $1 M and $50,000 Sold in Illinois

Christmas just got much, much merrier for four lucky Illinois Lottery players.

Four winning Illinois lottery tickets worth between $1 million and $50,000 were sold late last week in different locations across the state as well as online, on the Illinois Lottery website, officials said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million winning Lotto ticket for Thursday's game was sold at a Phillips 66 gas station in Alton, near the Illinois - Missouri state line. The ticket matched all six numbers -- 2, 3, 13, 21, 28, 43 -- to win the $1 million grand prize, the release said.

Also on Thursday, a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry in Lynwood, in southeastern Cook County. According to officials that winning ticket matched all five numbers -- 3, 5, 6, 15, 29 -- to win the jackpot.

Two additional players on Thursday scored big after purchasing two Lucky Day Lotto tickets on the Illinois Lottery website, as two online tickets matched all five numbers -- 3, 6, 22, 26 30 -- scoring a jackpot of $50,000 each.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize, officials say.

Lotto drawings occur three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The current jackpot is $6.5 million for the next drawing, taking place Monday.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week.

According to the Illinois Lottery, winners those who win a prize of $250,000 or more can remain anonymous is they so choose.