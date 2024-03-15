Charges to be announced after 11-year-old killed, mother wounded in domestic attack

Editor's Note: The Chicago Police Department at 11 a.m. will hold a presser conference to announce charges in the incident. It will be streamed in the player above once it begins.

Charges are expected to be announced after an 11-year-old child was killed and his pregnant mother was critically wounded in a domestic violence attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Chicago Police, a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Police are expected to hold a press conference announcing charges at 11 a.m. Friday.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood.

Police said officers arrived at the Peterson Plaza apartments Wednesday morning and found two victims inside a unit - an 11-year-old child with an injury to the chest and a 33-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds to the body. Authorities originally said the child was 10 years old, but police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office later said the boy was 11 and identified him as Jayden Perkins.

The pair were both taken to an area hospital, but the child did not survive. The woman was listed in critical condition.

A large vigil was held on Thursday night for Jayden, who attended Peirce Elementary School. Classmates, friends and loved ones remembered Jayden as a smart, open-minded student who had a passion for dancing and acting.

"He's not one to back down from a challenge especially. He's always willing too," classmate Mason Hamm said of Jayden. "I miss him. I know everybody's gonna miss him."

Alexis Perez shared a passion for acting with Jayden, reminiscing on meeting with him for rehearsals every Tuesday after school.

"He was so respectful, he was like family," Alexis said.

Jayden was an accomplished dancer in addition to his acting, having just won an award at a competition in Rosemont last weekend with Gus Giordano Dance School.

"He was an amazing dancer. His turns were impeccable, his technique was great," dancer Nathaniel Vodak told NBC Chicago. "I loved it,"