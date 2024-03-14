A suspect is in custody after an 11-year-old boy was killed and a woman was critically wounded after a domestic violence attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood.

Police said officers arrived at the Peterson Plaza apartments Wednesday morning and found two victims inside a unit - an 11-year-old child with an injury to the chest and a 33-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds to the body. Authorities originally said the child was 10 years old, but police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office later said the boy was 11 and identified him of Jayone Perkins.

The pair were both taken to an area hospital, but the child did not survive. The woman was listed in critical condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police Wednesday afternoon confirmed that one person was taken into custody in connection with the case, which remained under investigation.

Neighbors told NBC Chicago they heard screaming during the attack. One neighbor, who ultimately called 911, ran to the victims' apartment and opened a door before seeing a child on the ground and his mother bleeding from her neck.

"I heard someone screaming for help then I just heard sirens so I was like, 'Hey they got it taken care of' ... to walk out and it's a homicide it's very sad," one neighbor said.



