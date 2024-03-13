A 10-year-old boy is dead and his mother critically wounded after a domestic violence attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood.

According to 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, a 10-year-old child was "fatally wounded" and a woman seriously injured in a building known as the Peterson Plaza apartments. Vasquez said police have identified a person of interest and were investigating the scene but a public description was not immediately made available.

Neighbords told NBC Chicago they heard screaming during the attack. One neighbor, who ultimately called 911, ran to the victims' apartment and opened a door before seeing a child on the ground and his mother bleeding from her neck.

"I heard someone screaming for help then I just heard sirens so I was like, 'Hey they got it taken care of' ... to walk out and it's a homiocide...it's very sad," one neighbor said.

The woman and child were taken to an area hospital in critical condition at the time.

An investigation remained ongoing as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.



