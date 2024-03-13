chicago news

10-year-old child dead, mother critically wounded in domestic violence attack

Neighbords told NBC Chicago they heard screaming during the attack

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 10-year-old boy is dead and his mother critically wounded after a domestic violence attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood.

According to 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, a 10-year-old child was "fatally wounded" and a woman seriously injured in a building known as the Peterson Plaza apartments. Vasquez said police have identified a person of interest and were investigating the scene but a public description was not immediately made available.

Neighbords told NBC Chicago they heard screaming during the attack. One neighbor, who ultimately called 911, ran to the victims' apartment and opened a door before seeing a child on the ground and his mother bleeding from her neck.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I heard someone screaming for help then I just heard sirens so I was like, 'Hey they got it taken care of' ... to walk out and it's a homiocide...it's very sad," one neighbor said. 

The woman and child were taken to an area hospital in critical condition at the time.

An investigation remained ongoing as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Local

Bears Stadium 10 mins ago

Michael Reese Hospital: What to know about the site proposed for Bears' new stadium

Pitchfork Music Festival 2 hours ago

Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup announced


This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us