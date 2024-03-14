Classmates, loved ones remember life of 11-year-old killed in domestic attack in Edgewater

A large vigil was held on Thursday night for Jayden Perkins, an 11-year-old Peirce Elementary School student who was killed in a domestic attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood that also left his pregnant mother critically injured.

Classmates, friends and loved ones remembered Jayden as a smart, open-minded student who had a passion for dancing and acting.

"He's not one to back down from a challenge especially. He's always willing too," classmate Mason Hamm said of Jayden.

Alexis Perez shared a passion for acting with Jayden, reminiscing on meeting with him for rehearsals every Tuesday after school.

"He was so respectful, he was like family," Alexis said.

Jayden was an accomplished dancer in addition to his acting, having just won an award at a competition in Rosemont last weekend with Gus Giordano Dance School.

"He was an amazing dancer. His turns were impeccable, his technique was great. I loved it," dancer Nathaniel Vodak told NBC Chicago.

A suspect in the attack was taken into custody on Wednesday, though charges have yet to be filed.

"What empowers somebody to do that? What kind of human does it take to take the life of an 11-year-old boy?" Mason said.