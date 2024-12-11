chicago news

Cause of fire that sparked large evacuation at Chicago's City Hall revealed, officials say

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the small fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the mechanical room on floor 3M

Fire investigators have determined what caused a mechanical room fire that forced hundreds to be evacuated from Chicago's City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, flames in the county building at 118 N. Clark St. were sparked by "accidental ignition of paper products in a storage room."

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the small fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the mechanical room on floor 3M.

Fire officials said no injuries were immediately reported but confirmed evacuations were underway as a result of their response.

NBC Chicago crews inside the building confirmed the evacuation. Area alderman also posted on social media as they exited the building.

By 12 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been put out and no structural damage was reported.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson canceled a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon citing "the emergent nature of events and precautions at City Hall."

