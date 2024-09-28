Come Election Day, Nov. 5, voters will get a chance to elect members to the Chicago Board of Education for the first time. With 37 days away until then, some candidates running made their pitch on Saturday to voters on the city's South Side.

“The taxpayers are a big proponent of CPS whether they have kids or not,” said Lanetta Thomas. “They have all 300,000-plus kids in CPS, the taxpayers. Those are their children, because they’re paying for it.”

Thomas is running to represent the 9th District, spanning from Canaryville to Pullman. She’s facing three other opponents in the race, including Miquel Lewis.

“I tell you one distinct thing that sets me apart from all other candidates is that I actually have background in serving on this Board of Education,” said Lewis.

The board currently has seven members and will soon expand to 21 next year. Its duties and responsibilities include hiring and evaluating the CEO.

Pedro Martinez, who is serving in that role, was asked last week to resign by Mayor Brandon Johnson, multiple sources said. An additional candidate, La’Mont Raymond Williams, in an interview with NBC Chicago, weighed in on the strain between the two.

“I think it’s unfortunate, because right now the district itself can’t really afford more distractions than it already has with its budget deficit,” said Williams.

The district is facing a $500 million budget deficit. The conflict between Johnson and Martinez stems from a $300 million short-term loan to cover a new teachers union contract. Therese Boyle, another candidate, questioned the timing of the calls for Martinez to resign in the midst of negotiations.

“I don’t know. That seems kinda, like, a little risky, and the other thing is if he was having such trouble doing his job—how come we didn’t make the switch, like at the end of last school year?” said Boyle.

The four candidates told NBC Chicago they’re independent and believe their experiences can help shape the board as they wait to see how everything will play out with leadership at the top.

More than 30 candidates are running in 10 different districts. Each district will be represented by two members—one elected and one appointed by the mayor before transitioning to a fully elect board in 2027.