Multiple sources: CPS CEO Pedro Martinez asked to resign by Mayor Johnson

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asked Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to resign from his position during a meeting Thursday night, according to multiple sources.

The sources told NBC Chicago that Martinez refused.

The decision from Johnson comes just one day after the Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously to pass a five-year plan for CPS. At the same time, the Chicago Teachers Union, who supported Johnson's candidacy for mayor, also called for his removal.

"We need a CEO who can truly lead in this moment -- a CEO who will focus on raising the revenue needed to fully fund our schools, who will finally turn the page on the shameful days of closures and community disruption," the union wrote in a letter to families.

The recently unveiled five-year plan for CPS was described as a list of goals and strategies the district aims to achieve by 2029.

"The plan addresses historical decisions and missteps in the past that have prevented strategic investments and led to long-standing challenges and opportunity gaps, particularly for Black students, Latinx/e students, students with disabilities and students in temporary living situations, and English learners," CPS said in a statement.

The district said it wants to redefine student success, moving forward with what it called an "ambitious, equity-driven" vision to close a long-standing opportunity gap.

Martinez offered words of support for the plan on Wednesday.

"This strategic plan is saying, in fact, we are going to organize the work of our district around a very different idea of how we measure student success, how we think about student growth," Martinez said.

The Chicago Teachers Union, however, said while the plan "admits that there are disparities across the district," Martinez's "policy is to make cuts that make inequity worse not better."

"The best parts of the district's Strategic Plan are taken right from our contract proposals, the same proposals the district is actually fighting at the bargaining table," the union said in a statement. "It's another case of CEO Martinez telling the people of Chicago one thing and actually doing another."

Martinez took over as CEO of the district nearly three years ago to the date, succeeding Janice Jackson, who had a tenure of over three years at the position. José Torres served as the district's interim CEO from July to September 2021.