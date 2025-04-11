Where Cubs, White Sox stand in latest CNBC valuation of MLB teams

Just weeks after Forbes ranked the Chicago Cubs among the most valuable teams in Major League Baseball, CNBC arrived to a similar conclusion with their 2025 team valuations.

Published earlier Friday, CNBC's 2025 team valuations assess the average MLB team to be worth $2.62 billion, ranging from $8 billion with the New York Yankees to $1.2 billion with the Miami Marlins.

Ranking behind only the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are the Cubs, who CNBC estimated to be worth $4.5 billion.

The towering figure is more than double the worth of the Cubs' crosstown rival, with the Chicago White Sox being valued at $2.15 billion, good for 15th of the league's 30 teams.

The Cubs amassed $528 million in revenue during the 2024 season, while the White Sox managed a revenue of $315 million despite setting the modern MLB record for most amount of losses in a regular season with 121.

Both teams have a similar amount of debt relative to their overall value, with the Cubs debt totaling 10% of the club's value, while the White Sox's debt amounts to 9% of their value.

While the White Sox are merely in the middle of the pack when it comes to the league at-large, the South Siders remain the most valuable team in the American League Central division.

The other four AL Central teams all ranked within the bottom 10 for overall value, with the Kansas City Royals' value of $1.45 billion ranking 28th of 30 MLB clubs.

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians ranked 24th and 25th with values of $1.6 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively.

The Minnesota Twins were ranked as the second-most valuable AL Central team, ranking 22nd overall at $1.65 billion.

The AL Central teams were joined by three NL Central teams in the 10 least valuable MLB clubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers, with a value of $1.7 billion, ranked 21st, while the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates ranked 26th and 27th with values of $1.5 billion and $1.47 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Cubs' arch-rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, ranked 12th with a value of $2.55 billion.

Below is a look at CNBC's 10 most valuable MLB teams:

New York Yankees - $8 billion Los Angeles Dodgers - $5.8 billion Boston Red Sox - $4.7 billion Chicago Cubs - $4.5 billion San Francisco Giants - $3.8 billion Philadelphia Phillies - $3.2 billion New York Mets - $3.15 billion Atlanta Braves - $3.1 billion Houston Astros - $3 billion Texas Rangers - $2.75 billion

The full list can be found on CNBC's website here.