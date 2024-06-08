chicago food

Calumet Fisheries reopens for business after months of closure following fire

The iconic eatery has been closed since November 2023, when a large fire shuttered their doors for months

By NBC Chicago Staff

A steady stream of customers flowed into the popular Calumet Fisheries on Saturday when it reopened for the first time in months.

The South Deering eatery welcomed patrons promptly at 9 a.m., following a several-month-long closure prompted by a large fire late last year.

Mark Kotlick, owner of the seafood shack, told NBC Chicago that the reopening was "fantastic."

"The old timers have craved the food forever, they grew up with this food," he said. "It's just a pleasure to have our customers back. New ones and old ones, of course."

Originally opening in 1928 and family-owned and operated since 1948, Calumet Fisheries is located at 3259 E. 95th St. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

In accordance with what has long been known as part of the dining experience at the Far Southeast Side establishment, Calumet Fisheries remains cash only with no indoor seating available.

Customers often park along 95th Street outside the restaurant, with many customers eating in their vehicles. According to the restaurant, it's also common for diners to picnic in the grassy area outside the building or to even drive across the nearby bridge to eat at Calumet Park.

More information can be found on the restaurant's website.

